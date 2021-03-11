CTA celebrates I-Day at Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 16

The Tibetan community led by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) celebrated Indian Independence Day at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) in Dharamsala yesterday.

Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor was the chief guest of the celebrations organised by the Tibetan Settlement Office in Dharamsala. The Kangra Deputy Commissioner, SP, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, councillors and the regional members of the Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association attended the function.

Pro-tem Chief Justice Commissioner Karma Dadul, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Kalon Tharlam Dolma Changra, Kalon Norzin Dolma, Standing Committees of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Election and Public Service Commissioner Wangdue Tsering Pesur, Audit General Pema Dadul Arya and Secretaries were among the guests.

