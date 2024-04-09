Cyclist Jaspreet chosen as ‘state election icon’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 8

Jaspreet Pal, a 44-year-old cyclist from Mandi, has been declared as the ‘state election icon’ to encourage youth to exercise their right to franchise and make the voters aware of the value of their votes in ‘maha utsav’ of democracy. A document of understanding was signed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg on behalf of the State Election Department and Jaspreet Pal here today.

Pal is an avid cyclist and also a professional photographer. Besides, he has contributed to child literacy, environment preservation, etc. Interacting with Pal, the CEO suggested organise a cycling relay rally/race across the state for voter awareness and mass mobilisation.

Earlier, while interacting with the media, the CEO said Pal had paddled around 21,000 km through various terrains and has won the Fire Fox challenge cycling championship and was ranked second in the MTB championship in 2021. “The idea behind engaging Jaspreet is to specially involve youth both in urban and rural areas of the state to vote as well as stay fit,” said the CEO.

