Dalai Lama greets Tibetans on upcoming New Year

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 11

The Dalai Lama offered greetings to all the Tibetans on the upcoming Losar, the Tibetan New Year that will start from February 18, on Friday.

He urged them to keep compassion as a virtue.

“I am hopeful that on this occasion, Losar will be pleasant, joyful and comfortable for us all, for those of us in exile and our fellow Tibetans throughout the three provinces of the Land of Snows. Anyway, many changes are taking place. People from abroad are also taking interest in our culture and traditions. As part of the Tibetan tradition, we arrange Chemar (butter-roasted barley flour) and other offerings on the altar for Losar. We greet people with Losar Tashi Delek Good Luck for the New Year,” said the Dalai Lama

Losar marks the end of winter and start of spring season. The end of Losar festival after three days is considered as the first day of New Year according to the Tibetan calendar. On this day, the Tibetan exiles pay obeisance to their spiritual guru, the Dalai Lama.

The Dharamsala tourism industry is hoping that this year Losar celebrations will bring back domestic and international tourists to the region. About a decade ago, Losar celebrations used to draw thousands of international and domestic tourists to Dharamsala. They use to come here to see cultural events organised by Tibetan artistes on the eve of Tibetan New Year. However, after the Covid pandemic, the number of international tourists coming to Dharamsala has dropped sharply.