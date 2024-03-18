Daylong fast in Kullu to support Wangchuk

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 17

Members of the Save Lahaul Spiti Society (SLS) observed a daylong fast in support of Sonam Wangchuk’s Ladakh struggle, at Dhalpur here today.

Expressing regrets over the alleged nonchalant attitude of the Union government towards Ladakh’s demand for the implementation of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and statehood, environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk took to ‘X’ on Thursday and urged people of the country to observe a daylong fast on March 17 to extend their support to people of Ladakh.

The SLS members gathered at the Exhibition Ground to show their solidarity with the ongoing people’s movement in Ladakh.

While 22 persons participated in the Climate Fast at Kullu, a meeting by the SLS was also organised at Kwaring village of Tod valley of Lahaul where 26 persons from Kwaring fasted for the whole day.

SLS president Prem Katoch said Sonam Wangchuk had started a fast-unto-death in Ladakh from March 6. He said it was unfortunate that the recent talks between the Centre and a sub-committee of the leaders from Ladakh had failed. The people of Ladakh were getting support from all over the country, he added.

