De-addiction centre inmates thrash staff, flee

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 8

In a bizarre case, the staff of a de-addiction centre in Nalagarh sub-division was beaten up and confined while the inmates fled from the centre with cash and two mobile phones on April 6 morning.

The case came to fore yesterday with the centre owner lodging a complaint with the police.

Kulwinder Singh, who operates the said de-addiction centre, Vardhaan Life Line Foundation, at Bir Plassi in Nalagarh, stated that 19 inmates were admitted at his centre. Five of them conspired to flee from the centre on April 6. He alleged that he was attacked while he was asleep, following which he sustained head injuries. Besides, three staffers were tied and thrown in toilets by five inmates, who were the first to flee.

Singh said he was brutally beaten up and tied by the inmates, who took away his two mobile phones and Rs 24,000 and fled from the centre. Seeing the gate open, the remaining inmates also fled.

The case has exposed lack of security arrangements at the centre which was being run by a resident of Anandpur Sahib in Punjab. It was yet to be probed whether the centre was registered or not.

A case under Sections 342, 323,147 and 149 was registered by the Nalagarh police yesterday and further probe was underway, said Baddi DSP Navdeep Singh.