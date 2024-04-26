Deposit weapons in Kinnaur district now by May 4

Our Correspondent

Rampur: In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the date for depositing weapons in the nearest police station in Kinnaur district has been extended till May 4. Earlier, April 22 was fixed as the last date. Kinnaur DC Dr Amit Kumar Sharma, appealed to the local people to cooperate with the district administration.

#Kinnaur #Lok Sabha