Development of infra put on hold in Himachal: Sanjay Tandon

Solan, December 11

A district-level Aakrosh rally was taken out by the BJP in Solan town today in protest against the non-fulfilment of poll promises by the Congress government in its one-year rule.

BJP’s state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, who was also present, said the Congress government had snatched the rights of the people and this has been the biggest change in their rule. “People have been denied their dues and all infrastructure development works have been put on hold. All sections of the society comprising youth, farmer, women, etc., were feeling cheated due to non-fulfilment of the poll promises by the Congress government.”

Terming the one-year rule of Congress as dismal, Suresh Kashyap, MP Shimla, said the BJP government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu failed to fulfil its 10 poll guarantees and the Congress leaders have been lying to the people.

“Loan of Rs 11,000 crore has been availed in the 11 months, thus plunging the state into a debt trap,” he said.

The BJP leaders asked what was the Congress government celebrating for. A contingent of women BJP functionaries asked the Congress government about non-payment of Rs 1,500 promised to every women and demanded the promised amount.

Meanwhile, an Aakrosh rally (protest rally) was taken out by the BJP at the district headquarter town of Chamba today to protest against the failure of the state government during its one year in office in the state.

The protest rally was led by BJP’s state general secretary Trilok Kapoor and joined by party MLAs Dr Hans Raj, Dr Janak Raj and DS Thakur and other leaders and party workers of the district BJP. The protest rally started from the local Circuit House. After circling the town, it reached the main square where the party officials addressed the general public.

