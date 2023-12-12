BJP observes Aakrosh Diwas, wants all 10 promises fulfilled

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 11

Observing completion of one year by the Congress government as Akrosh Diwas, the BJP today staged a protest across the state, seeking implementation of the 10 guarantees made by the Sukhu government to the people.

Senior BJP leaders, including state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Chopal MLA Balbir Verma, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, and state BJP general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma joined the protests.

Addressing party workers, Bindal said people were awaiting the implementation of the guarantees. “The Congress regime has no right to celebrate its one year as it gave false guarantees to women, youth employees and farmers,” said Bindal. He added that the BJP would reach out to people across the state to highlight the failure of the government.

The BJP chief said 22 lakh women across the state were awaiting the grant of Rs 1,500 monthly grant. “The Congress came to power by making false promises to the electorate and a majority of the promises like 300 units of free power, purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg and milk at Rs 100 kg have not been fulfilled,” remarked Bindal.

Former CM Thakur said the Congress regime had closed 1,000 institutions, lives of 500 people were lost and Rs 15,000 crore losses were suffered by the state. “The manner in which Congress suffered a major electoral drubbing in the recent Assembly elections, the state government should not have celebrated its one year in office,” he said. He said instead of fulfilling the 10 guarantees, the government was busy enjoying power.

Thakur said senior Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, had also not come for the function after the electoral setback suffered by the party. “The BJP workers are out on the roads protesting against the failure of the Sukhu government on all fronts. They have taken a resolve to throw this government out of power,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhardwaj said every appointment was of Cabinet rank despite the financial crunch faced by the government.

