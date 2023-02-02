Prem Kumar Dhumal: Union budget will bring prosperity, provide growth avenues

Hamirpur, February 1
Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal said today that the Union Budget would bring prosperity in the country and promote micro, small and medium enterprises.
He said that the Budget would provide opportunities of growth to the youth, women and the MSME sector in the country. He added that the Budget had provided big relief to the middle class as the income tax limit had been increased to Rs 7 lakh under the new regime. He added that the provision of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the Railways was historical.
Dhumal said that the government had taken care of every section of society and provided ample funds for the growth of every sector.
