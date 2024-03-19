Directives to deposit firearms issued in Sirmaur

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 18

In the wake of the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, firearm holders of Sirmaur have been instructed to deposit their licensed weapons.

Sirmaur District Magistrate (DM) Sumit Khimta had issued directives for the surrender of the licensed firearms by residents as part of the standard protocol observed during election periods. The objective behind this directive was to maintain law and order, ensure safety of citizens and prevent any untoward incident during the electoral process.

The DM has temporarily banned issuing new firearm licences in the district until the election process concludes. Strict regulations have also been enforced regarding the carrying and possession of firearms during the imposition of the MCC.

The enforcement of the code of conduct entails stringent regulations aimed at promoting fair and peaceful elections. Surrendering firearms is a precautionary measure undertaken to prevent any misuse or potential violence that may arise during the electoral campaigning and polling phases.

The DM urged the residents to adhere to the instructions issued by the administration and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to facilitate the smooth conduct of the electoral process and failing to comply with these directives may result in legal consequences.

DM Sumit Khimta had also assured the residents that necessary arrangements would be made for the safe storage and retrieval of deposited firearms once the electoral process concludes. Special provisions would be in place to ensure the security and integrity of the firearms in their custody.

