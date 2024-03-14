Disbursed Rs 20 crore for rehab of disaster-hit in Sirmaur: Himachal CM

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that spontaneous redress of public grievances was his priority as he did not believe in playing with the sentiments of people for political gains.

Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting at Shillai in Sirmaur district, said that the state government was working for the welfare of all sections of society. “My politics revolve around my people and the chair of the Chief Minister is a means to fulfil their expectations,” he added.

He said, “The government is working day and night to curb corruption on the lines of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, which was disbanded for selling jobs. The HPSSC can be termed as synonymous with corruption and legal action has also been taken against corrupt officials involved in the job scandal.”

Sukhu said, “I am aware of the fact that during the monsoon fury last year, the people of Sirmaur district also suffered massive losses. As many as 66 houses were completely destroyed and 718 houses were partially damaged in the district. The government changed norms of the relief manual and increased the compensation amount manifold. Despite limited resources, the government announced a special package of Rs 4,500 crore for the rehabilitation of the disaster-affected people.”

He added, “Our government disbursed around Rs 20 crore as relief for the rehabilitation of the people of Sirmaur affected by the calamity.”

Sukhu said that the introduction of English medium teaching in government schools and the opening of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools would certainly prove to be a game changer for ensuring quality education. He added that model health institutions being established in every Assembly constituency would cater to the medical needs of people even at the village level.

Earlier, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and president of Shillai Block Congress Committee Sita Ram Sharma welcomed the Chief Minister. Chauhan took up various issues of the area with him. He thanked the Chief Minister for making important announcements for the constituency. Pratap Singh Tomar from the Hati Kalyan Manch, Giripar in Sirmaur, also expressed his views.

Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar, Nahan MLA Ajay Solanki, former MLA Kirnesh Jung, president of the District Congress Committee Anand Parmar, HPCC secretary Avneet Lamba, Congress leader Dayal Pyari, representatives of panchayati raj institutions, Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta and SP Raman Kumar Meena were present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu