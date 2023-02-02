Drug peddlers' gang busted, two arrested

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 1

With the arrest of two persons, the Nurpur police and its narcotics team busted a gang of interstate drug peddlers last evening.

Those arrested were identified as 24-year-old Rohit Kumar (alias Kukki) of Pind Khateeb in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and Vishal (28) of Bhadroya under the Damtal police station jurisdiction.

The accused were on way to Rehan (Nurpur) from Amritsar in a car (PB-02-EE-2607). Police personnel had been following them from Amritsar. On reaching Jassur, their vehicle entered a service lane where the police had already parked a vehicle to block their way.

In their bid to escape, the duo rammed their speeding car into the stationary vehicle. The police acted swiftly and both of them were nabbed.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said a big cache of narcotics was seized from the vehicle of the accused. The police seized 1.1 kg heroin (chitta) worth Rs 1.20 crore, 100 sedative (alprazolam) tablets and Rs 13,20,330 cash from their possession. The accused were arrested and a case registered against them under Sections 21, 29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act.

#Gurdaspur #nurpur