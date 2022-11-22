Drugs seized from man near inter-state toll barrier in Himachal’s Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 22

A team of drugs control administration on Tuesday seized spurious drugs from a man in a car near inter-state toll barrier at Baddi.

The man was driving a Creta car bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number.

State Drugs Controller Navneet Marwaha said the drugs were seized following surveillance by officials over nefarious activities.

A team of officials was also raiding a godown and the manufacturing premises located at Baddi and Barotiwala.

Further details are awaited.

#Baddi #solan