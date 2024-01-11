Dy CM lays stone of Rs 25 cr works in Haroli

Our Correspondent

Una, January 10

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today laid the foundation stones of development works amounting to Rs 25.2 crore in the Haroli Assembly segment. The works dedicated to public include two drinking water schemes at Pubowal village, ITI buildings at Pubowal and Pandoga villages, a community centre building at Heeran village, a rain shelter at Gondpur and a new canteen building at Government College, Beetan.

Flags off daily Bus service to Shimla Mukesh Agnihotri flagged off a daily bus service of the HRTC from Haroli to Shimla via AIIMS, Bilaspur

The bus will start from Haroli at 6 am and on its return journey, it will start from Shimla at 2.45 pm

The bus will pass through the Una bus stand, Bilaspur via Kiratpur Sahib and AIIMS, Bilaspur

He also inaugurated a new building of Tahliwal police station. He said that 46 new posts had been sanctioned for the new police station. He added that the facility would help curb anti-social activities in the Bathu-Bathari-Tahliwal industrial area, besides checking drug smuggling and peddling.

Agnihotri said that he would monitor the working of Tahliwal police station. He added that a police post had also been sanctioned for Polian village in Haroli, located on the Punjab border.

He said that the Haroli segment was being developed as a model constituency of the state. He called upon officers concerned to help the needy by linking them with government schemes.

