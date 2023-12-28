Dy CM seeks liberal aid for water schemes

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 27

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today urged upon the Centre to extend generous financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh in view of the huge natural calamity the state had faced in the recent monsoons.

Agnihotri today met Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, in New Delhi today. He said the losses suffered by the state were unprecedented and 11,863 schemes of the Jal Shakti Department suffered extensive damages amounting to Rs 2,132 crore.

He said out of these 671 schemes, which were constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), damages of Rs 614 crore were suffered. He informed the Union Minister that out of the allocation of Rs 376 crore under the JJM, Rs 96 crore would have to be spent for restoration of damaged schemes. This would result into shortfall of funds for ongoing works under the JJM.

He further elaborated that as per approved Annual Action Plan 2023-24 (AAP), allocations under the JJM is Rs 1,274 crore, which stands curtailed to Rs 376 crore by the Centre. “Keeping in view the grave situation being faced by Himachal, its Annual Action Plan be restored to Rs 1,274 crore,” he urged. The Union Minister assured that he would look into the matter and consider the request of the state sympathetically.

