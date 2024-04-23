Eight Himachal Pradesh Police companies on election duty in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

The Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Union Home Ministry have deployed eight companies of the Himachal Pradesh Police on poll duty in Rajasthan. After the completion of the election process in Rajasthan, the eight companies would be deployed in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and later in Orissa for the Lok Sabha elections.

These eight companies, led by Arvind Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police (SP), were deployed on the election duty on the directions of the EC.

Besides, four companies of the Himachal Pradesh Police lead by Dr Kushal Chand Sharma, Superintendent of Police, were deployed in Uttarakhand for the election duty. These four companies would be shifted to Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections after the completion of the poll process in Uttarakhand.

