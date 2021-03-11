Electricity subdivision, health centre opened in Mandi village

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 9

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated an electricity section and a Primary Health Centre at Saroa gram panchayat of Gohar in Mandi district today.

Addressing a public meeting at Saroa in Seraj, the CM said earlier, this area was connected to the electricity section of Gohar electricity subdivision, Sainj, and the people of this area had to travel a lot for related works.

He said now three panchayats, namely Saroa, Kandi and Anah, have been connected with the power subdivision of Pandoh with the commissioning of the Saroa electricity section, which will benefit about 3,000 people.

He said in 2017, there were 561 distribution transformers in Gohar, which has been increased to 674.

The CM said the government was laying emphasis on quality and expansion of health facilities.

He said the opening of a primary health centre in the Saroa has fulfilled the long-pending demand of the area, which would benefit around 10,000 population of the area.

“In the last four and a half years, the government has ensured the uplift of all sections of society, including women, senior citizens and other weaker sections. The state government has ensured employment and self-employment opportunities in government and private sectors. The people of the state have witnessed unprecedented and unparalleled development during the present tenure of the government,” he said.