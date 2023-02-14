Event on warehouse mgmt begins at NIT

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 13

The inaugural function of the two-week faculty development programme (offline mode) on “warehouse management” under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti-National Master Plan was held at the National Institute of Technology here today.

Prof HM Raghuvanshi said the companies around the world spent over $350 billion a year on warehousing and that number was growing regularly. The warehouse operations were increasing in complexity with time, he added.

Prof Anoop Kumar said the warehouse industry was bringing technical and academic people together. Prof SR Chauhan said the sector had enormous employment potential. The exponential growth of the logistics sector along with the warehouse industry provided multiple career opportunities to the youth, he added.

Programme coordinator Dr Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the PM Gati-Shakti (speed and power) focused on the growth of industry, farmers and villages. This would prove to be a big step in India’s goal of achieving the $5-trillion economy mark, he added.

During the online mode of the programme, experts from the industry and from academic institutions, including the NITIE-Mumbai, MNIT-Jaipur, NIT-Jalandhar and OP Jindal University, deliberated on topics related to warehousing functions, layouts, storage and related equipment.