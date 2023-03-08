Expedite border road projects, Sukhu urges Defence Minister

shimla, March 7
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today discussed with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh the issue of strengthening road network in border areas of the state.
During a meeting in New Delhi, Sukhu urged the Defence Minister to expedite the construction of roads by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
“Better road connectivity in border areas plays a vital role in the development and security of the nation. Roads are a premier mode of transport in the state, essential for agriculture, horticulture, tourism, healthcare and other sectors,” he said.
He also discussed various other issues pertaining to the state and requested for the support and cooperation. The Defence Minister reportedly promised all possible assistance to the state.
