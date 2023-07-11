Expedite payment of arrears, Shanta urges Centre

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 10

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has appealed to the Centre to expedite the payment of around Rs 6,000-crore arrears in the form of 7.19 per cent share in three BBMB hydropower projects situated in Himachal.

He said in 2011, the Supreme Court upheld the state’s claim of 7.19 per cent share in BBMB power projects located in Himachal Pradesh. The state had worked out over Rs 6,000 crore arrears as per 7.19 per cent share, which was to be paid by Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Shanta Kumar said while he was the Chief Minister in 1990, he had raised the issue with the Union Government and also led an “Adhikar Yatra” comprising 5,000 persons from Shimla to Delhi to press for the regular payment of the state’s share in the BBMB projects located in Himachal.

Later, the Centre agreed to grant 15 MW free power to the state and also constituted a committee to look into the matter. However, nothing was done and the state government moved the apex court for its claim of 7.19 per cent regular share, which was allowed by the SC with directions to the partner states to also pay the arrears of power valuing Rs 6,000 crore.

Shanta Kumar said he was happy that the present government had vigorously raised the issue for the recovery of arrears of Rs 6,000 crore and share in all assets. He said it was unfortunate that Punjab was not ready to pay the amount. “I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government to record acceptance of Himachal’s share so that the entire amount could be paid,” he said.