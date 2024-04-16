Fire ravages scrapyard in Mehatpur Industrial Area

Our Correspondent

Una, April 15

A fire broke out at an industrial unit in Mehatpur Industrial Area of Una district early Monday morning, in which material and building estimated at Rs 2 crore is reported to have been devastated.

According to information received from the District Emergency Operation Centre, the fire began at 2.30 am at the Anish Plastic and Iron scrap works. Since large quantities of plastic waste material had been stashed at the scrapyard, the fire soon went out of control.

Six fire-fighting vehicles, four from Una and two from Nangal, had to be requisitioned to douse the flames. According to police sources, the reason for the fire could not be ascertained. Loss of life or injuries to any person have not been reported.

