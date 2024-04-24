Five-hour daily traffic curb on Manali national highway near Mandi for repairs

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 23

Traffic will be restricted on the Kiratpur-Manali highway for road construction between Nerchowk and Mandi near Pulghrat outside Mandi city for five hours daily in the night hours from today onwards till April 27.

Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said that “the upgradation and reconstruction of NH-70 is being done by MORTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), which runs from Mandi via Kotli, Dharampur to Hamirpur. The NH-70 in Mandi will be connected to the Kiratpur-Manali highway near Pulghrat outside Mandi city. There is a steep hill at this proposed junction, which will be chopped and this place will become a junction of two national highways.”

“Construction company was demanding traffic blockade for a long time to work at this place for the work to go. Therefore, it has been decided by the district administration that from today onwards, there will be a five-hour traffic blockade on this highway between Nerchowk and Mandi near Pulghrat every day from midnight to 5:00 am. The blockade will remain in force till April 27. During that period, the traffic will be diverted via alternative route. After April 27, this highway will be opened for one way traffic for the next six days. After 11 days, when the cutting of NH-70 will proceed, there will be no need for blockage,” he added.

“In the first 5 days of this traffic blockage, the traffic will be diverted from Mandi to Sabzi Mandi Malori, Behna and Nagchala. Since multi-axle heavy vehicles cannot pass through this road, multi-axle Volvo buses or trunks are advised to cross Mandi city before midnight or after 5 am from April 23 to 27. Thereafter, this highway will be opened for one-way traffic and there will be no hindrance for multi-axle heavy vehicles,” the ASP said.

