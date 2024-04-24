Five-hour daily traffic curb on Manali national highway near Mandi for repairs

Mandi, April 23
Traffic will be restricted on the Kiratpur-Manali highway for road construction between Nerchowk and Mandi near Pulghrat outside Mandi city for five hours daily in the night hours from today onwards till April 27.
Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said that “the upgradation and reconstruction of NH-70 is being done by MORTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), which runs from Mandi via Kotli, Dharampur to Hamirpur. The NH-70 in Mandi will be connected to the Kiratpur-Manali highway near Pulghrat outside Mandi city. There is a steep hill at this proposed junction, which will be chopped and this place will become a junction of two national highways.”
“Construction company was demanding traffic blockade for a long time to work at this place for the work to go. Therefore, it has been decided by the district administration that from today onwards, there will be a five-hour traffic blockade on this highway between Nerchowk and Mandi near Pulghrat every day from midnight to 5:00 am. The blockade will remain in force till April 27. During that period, the traffic will be diverted via alternative route. After April 27, this highway will be opened for one way traffic for the next six days. After 11 days, when the cutting of NH-70 will proceed, there will be no need for blockage,” he added.
“In the first 5 days of this traffic blockage, the traffic will be diverted from Mandi to Sabzi Mandi Malori, Behna and Nagchala. Since multi-axle heavy vehicles cannot pass through this road, multi-axle Volvo buses or trunks are advised to cross Mandi city before midnight or after 5 am from April 23 to 27. Thereafter, this highway will be opened for one-way traffic and there will be no hindrance for multi-axle heavy vehicles,” the ASP said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...