Focus on Dharamsala education institutions to spread awareness on drugs, combat menace

Dharamsala, March 28

Presiding over the meeting of the District Level Coordination Committee of the National Narco Coordination Portal (Encord) on Thursday Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said special focus would be laid on making youth aware about the ill effects of drugs in government educational institutions in Kangra district. Providing this information, he further said awareness regarding drug prevention is being highlighted at various levels through the clubs formed for drug prevention in senior secondary schools.

Steps being taken

Red Ribbon Clubs in colleges will be made part of the drug prevention campaign and a special plan will be prepared in technical institutes to make youth aware

A one-stop centre will be established in the district for de-addiction related services. Information about de-addiction, treatment of victims and all related services will be made available through this centre.

Programmes will be organised along with this, Red Ribbon Clubs in colleges will be made a part of the drug prevention campaign and a special plan will be prepared in technical institutes to make the youth aware so important steps can be taken towards making Kangra district drug-free.

The DC said a special campaign will be started for drug prevention in the border areas of Kangra district like Nurpur, with the help of police and other departments so that the youth of these areas can be kept away from drugs. He said doctors of primary health centres will be specially trained to ensure proper treatment and guidance to people affected by drug addiction.

Deputy Commissioner said till now, de-addiction clinic services have been started in seven health institutions of the district. These services are being provided in these hospitals, two days every week; on Friday and Saturday from 2 to 4 pm. These include Dharamsala Zonal Hospital as well as Civil Hospital Jwalamukhi, Shahpur, Nurpur, Indora, Dehra and Palampur.

These institutions have trained doctors and staff to deal with de-addiction cases. Besides, all the medicines related to de-addiction are also available there in sufficient quantity. He informed that this service will be further implemented in other hospitals of the district.

The DC opined that special training shall be imparted to the doctors and other staff serving in de-addiction clinics.

He said that the services of major institutions and experts working on de-addiction in the country will be taken for this.

He said that a one-stop centre will be established in the district for de-addiction related services. He said the information about de-addiction, treatment of victims and all related services will be made available through this centre. He further said all the de-addiction and rehabilitation centres running in the district should be regularly inspected and its report should also be sent so that necessary action can be taken against the de-addiction and rehabilitation centres which do not comply with the standards.

Additional Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal said everyone’s participation is necessary to control the drug trade in the district and to get the youth out of it. He said the youth and their families who have fallen into the trap of drug addiction should inform the police administration without any hesitation. He said that the police will fully cooperate in saving them from the menace and controlling drug trade.

Dr R K Sood, Deputy Director Shiksha Mahendra, Coordinator Sudhir Bhatia, officials of various departments, Gunjan Organisation Coordinator Sandeep Sharma and Director Vijay, representatives of other NGOs and stakeholders were present in the meeting.

