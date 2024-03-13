Himachal Govt fulfilled 5 guarantees in just 13 months: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 12

Hundreds of women from different parts of Shimla today met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Oak-Over, the CM’s official residence, and thanked him for implementing the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said the state government had fulfilled its fifth election guarantee by implementing the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana.

He added that the state government was committed to the welfare of every section of society, and many innovative initiatives were being implemented.

“The government has fulfilled five of its guarantees in just 13 months of its regime, the first being the provision of OPS to benefit 1.36 lakh government employees,” the CM said, adding that the

Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Scheme was launched with the objective of providing self-employment opportunities to unemployed youth in a bid to encourage entrepreneurship.

The government had made a historic hike in the support price of cow and buffalo milk, and in the support price of wheat and maize to promote natural farming, the CM said.

He added that the state government faced various challenges due to the disaster last year, but with determination, it was continuously making efforts to strengthen the economic condition of the state. The government took several initiatives to enhance its resources, he added.

“The State Government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards corruption,” he said.

Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan expressed his gratitude to the CM, and called for the setting up of a Shimla Haat in the town.

