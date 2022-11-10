Govt, not tradition, will change in Himachal, claims Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Manali, November 9
The BJP’s development claims in Himachal Pradesh are “hollow” and people have made up their mind to bring the Congress back to power, said Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana Chief Minister, said on Wednesday.
Hooda said that it was the voice of common people who were saying ‘riwaz nahi raj badlega’ (government will change, not convention) and the BJP would be voted out.
He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to campaign in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi, indicating that the BJP is shaky.”
Hooda said, “The Congress is getting a good response. I have interacted with people, including shopkeepers, women and cultivators, and they are unhappy with government policies,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
I-T raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closed beyond Solang after fresh snow in Himachal
Lahaul and Spiti has been receiving heavy snow since yesterd...