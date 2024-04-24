Hanuman Jayanti: Thousands throng Jakhu temple to pay obeisance

Shimla, April 23
Thousands of devotees flocked to the famous Lord Hanuman Temple in Jakhu to pay obeisance on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Devotees were seen standing outside the temple in huge numbers to get a glimpse of Lord Hanuman’s idol at the temple.
Located at an elevation of 2.455 metres above sea level, the temple has a 108-feet statue of Lord Hanuman that attracts many residents and tourists on the daily.
The doors of the temple were opened at around 4.00 am.
The idol of Lord Hanuman was beautifully decorated for the occasion. A grand celebration was also organised at the temple premises, beginning with a devotional song and hawan in the morning.
The temple was decorated with garlands made up of flowers brought from Delhi. A community meal was also made available for the devotees on the occasion. The devotees visited the temple throughout the day, seeking the blessings of Lord Hanuman.
