Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Shimla, December 29
Light to moderate rain/snow was expected in the higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Shimla by Thursday evening or by Friday.
In the mid-low hills and plains, light to moderate rain was expected at isolated places as per the forecast of the weather department.
The department was expecting dry weather on the New Year’s Eve and thereafter. Except for a few places in higher reaches like Kalpa (-2.1 degree Celsius) and Keylong (-4.8 degree Celsius), the average minimum temperatures and the average maximum temperatures continued to be above normal.
Even as it was cloudy in Shimla on Thursday, the weather department was not expecting snow in the capital over the next couple of days.
The minimum temperature registered in Shimla on Thursday was 5.3 degrees Celsius. As for Manali, the weathermen felt it might get some snow as the minimum temperature hovered around the freezing point.
