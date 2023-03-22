Higher reaches receive another spell of snow

PTI

Shimla, March 21

Higher reaches and tribal areas in the state received another spell of snow, while widespread moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the state, the Meteorological Department here said Tuesday.

Kadhrala received 22 cm of snow, Kufri (2 cm) and Sangla (1 cm). Pachhad was the wettest in the state with 94 mm of rain, followed by Solan (63 mm), Sangraha (55 mm), Renuka (54 mm), Jatton Barrage (53 mm), Rajgarh (50 mm), Dharamsala (49 mm), Saloni (45 mm) and Kufri and Sarahan (42 mm each).

Karsog received 41 mm of rain, Kotkhai (38 mm), Rohru (37 mm), Kandaghat (36 mm), Mashobra (35 mm), Shimla (33 mm), Rampur (32 mm), Arki (30 mm), Chaupal (29 mm), Kumarsain (28 mm), Nahan (26 mm), Wangto and Jubbarhatti (23 mm each), Sundernagar (22 mm), Gohar (21 mm) and Janjheli, Kheri and Bijahi (20 mm each).

The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning of a thunderstorm, lightning and a hailstorm at isolated places in low and mid hills on March 24 and thunderstorm and lightning on March 23 and 25. It also predicted a wet spell in the region till March 27.

Keylong was the coldest at minus 1.2°C, while Una was the hottest at 26.4°C. Twenty-four roads, 15 in Lahaul-Spiti, three each in Chamba and Kullu, two in Kangra and one in Shimla district, are closed.