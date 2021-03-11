Himachal CM oversees arrangements for PM Modi's Shimla rally

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 29

As arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA regime on May 31 here are being given final touches, rehearsal for the landing of the aircraft and cavalcade movement was held today.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with Urban Development Minister and local MLA Suresh Bhardwaj distributed invitation cards to the locals for the rally. He also went to Holly Lodge at Jakhu to extend invitation to Pratibha Singh, Mandi MP and wife of late Virbhadra Singh to attend the rally.

Security in and around the rally venue has been beefed up and the dais has been readied. There is heavy police deployment all over the town and the RT-PCR test of all the personnel and officers who are likely to come in close contact with the Prime Minister, Union ministers and other dignitaries is being undertaken to ensure protection against Covid.

Rehearsal for landing of PM’s chopper at Annandale was held. Cavalcade movement from Annandale where the Prime Minister will land up to the rally venue on Ridge via the Rani Jhansi Park was undertaken. The main gate of Rani Jhansi Park has been removed to facilitate free movement of the PM’s cavalcade on the slope from the Mall to the Ridge.

The vehicles that will form part of PM’s cavalcade have been parked in the Vidhan Sabha parking, where MLAs park their vehicles since it is close to the landing site at Annandale.

There is rain proof cover at the rally venue. About 10,000 chairs have been placed on the Ridge for the participants. A cleanliness drive was also undertaken by BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and other party workers in the town here in view of the rally.

A target of 50,000 persons has been set for the rally and efforts are being made to mobilize maximum gathering from across the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister listened to Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme along with Avinash Rai Khanna in Badash village in Kasumpti Vidhan Sabha constituency. BJP state president Suresh Kashyap heard the ‘Mann ki Baat’ in Totu in Shimla Rural Assembly constituency.