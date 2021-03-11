Himachal Govt, Shoolini University sign MoU for Medicity

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 20

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed today between the Department of AYUSH and Shoolini University for establishing “Shoolini Yogananda AYUSH Medicity” at Solan.

“It is aimed at reviving the principles and practices of ancient knowledge, science, and practice with students and scholars from diverse areas in a Gurukul culture equipped with modern technology,” said university Chancellor Prof P K Khosla.

The project would include traditional rituals and folklore practices of ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, meditation, health and wellbeing. The potential of medicinal and aromatic plants, languages, music, dance and literature will also be taken up to impart education and skills.

Prof Khosla expressed his strong belief that India was home to some of the largest and the best universities of the world - Takshshila and Nalanda, among others. Somewhere along the way, these centers of knowledge were destroyed and thousands of monks and scholars fled India. Over time, India lost this ‘ancient wisdom’ and centuries of innovation and research.

Shoolini University is imparting education in relevant areas of yoga, naturopathy, theology, liberal arts and management, biology, agriculture and health sciences.