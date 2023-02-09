Himachal Niketan to be built in Delhi at cost of Rs 57.7 crore

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 8

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of a five-storey building of Himachal Niketan at Dwarka in New Delhi today. The building, being built at a cost of Rs 57.72 crore, would provide accommodation for students and visitors from the state.

“Besides the existing Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan, the Himachal Niketan will be the third alternative for people visiting the National Capital for various purposes,” he said.

Besides two VIP rooms, there would be 36 rooms for students and 40 general suites. There would also be three-room type dormitories for staff. It would also have a facility to park around 53 vehicles and 87 two-wheelers in the basement. In all, there would be 81 rooms.