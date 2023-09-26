Himachal Pradesh forms SIT to probe crypto frauds; 56 complaints in 2 years

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 25

The Himachal Pradesh Government today announced the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a top police officer to investigate the rising cases of cryptocurrency fraud in the state.

Replying to a question asked by Dehra Independent MLA Hoshyar Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri (in the absence of the Chief Minister in the Assembly) said the SIT would be headed by DIG (Northern Range) Abhishek Dullar.

Agnihotri said cryptocurrency frauds were rising globally. “To make a fast buck, people fall prey to allurements by fraudsters. Fiftysix complaints have been received in cyber police stations over the last two years. Six FIRs have been registered and five persons arrested, three in Himachal and two in Punjab,” he said.

Three cyber police stations had been set up in Shimla, Mandi and Kangra to check cryptocurrency crimes, the Deputy CM said.

Hoshyar Singh alleged a cryptocurrency fraud amounting to Rs 200 crore each in Kangra and Hamirpur districts. “As many as 425 persons are involved in the fraud and Rs 10 crore has been swindled in Dehra constituency alone. Poor are being lured with the promise of doubling their money in eight months,” he said.

