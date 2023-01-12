Himachal Pradesh's Narkanda receives snow

Narkanda, January 12
Mesmerising images emerged from Himachal Pradesh's Narkanda as the area received heavy snowfall overnight and on Thursday morning.
Trees and hills were covered in snow and the minimum temperature was recorded at a bone-chilling 1 degree Celsius.
According to a Met forecast, Narkanda is likely to receive light rainfall on January 13 and the mercury might drop to as low as -3 degrees Celsius.
North India is headed for another severe cold spell from January 14-19, a Met expert predicted on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...