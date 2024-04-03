Hit by truck, pedestrian dies

Nahan, April 2
One person was killed while another was critically injured when a speedily-driven truck hit them on the Chandigarh-Dehradun National Highway-7 near Paonta Sahib late Monday night.
The driver of the borewell truck was reportedly going from Nahan towards Paonta Sahib when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses said that the truck driver first hit a person riding an Activa scooter near Puruwala. Instead of halting the truck, the driver drove away at a high speed and hit another man walking along the Ranbaxy Chowk near Paonta Sahib, killing him on the spot.
The deceased has been identified as Hardev Singh (40), aka Bablu, a resident of Sangrah. Meanwhile, the scooter rider, identified as Kala Singh, a resident of Kolar, suffered severe injuries on the head, chest, and stomach. He is admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition. The police registered a case against the truck driver and started investigation.
