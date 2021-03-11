HRTC retirees demand timely payment of pension

Shimla, May 12
A large number of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) pensioners staged a protest at the HRTC headquarters demanding regular payment of pension and their pending dues.
“If the government doesn’t accept our demands, we will hold a protest march to the Secretariat on June 8,” said Surinder Gautam, secretary, Transport Pensioner Welfare Association.
“Following our talks with the Secretary in this regard in October, we received pension on time for a few months but the HRTC has gone back to old ways. We received the pension for March on April 28,” he said.
He further said the government had not cleared their DA arrears pending since July 2015. They also demanded the clearance of gratuity and leave encashment and regular payment of medical bills. “Besides, the government has not implemented revised pay scale for HRTC employees and pensioners even though everyone else has got the benefits. This should also be implemented without any further delay,” said Gautam.
