Idle parking a menace in Anni

VEHICLES parked along the highway near dhabas have become a nuisance near Anni in Solan. These vehicles create obstacles in the smooth flow of traffic and lead to undue harassment of commuters. The authorities concerned should penalise the offenders, including dhaba owners for not creating parking lots. Srikant, Solan

Simian threat to crops in Karsog, farmers worried

Monkeys roaming in large numbers have become a menace for farmers of Karsog. The stray animals damage the crops, causing losses to the farmers. Over the years, the population of monkeys has increased manifold in this area but the authorities have failed to act. The civic authorities should immediately address the issue. Prashant, Karsog

Potholed Sanjauli-IGMC road irks commuters

POTHOLES have come up on the Sanjauli-IGMC road at many places, causing inconvenience to commuters on a daily basis. Patients and students have a harrowing time while reaching their destinations due to the poor condition of the road. Construction material dumped by the roadside also leads to inconvenience. The authorities should look into the matter. Sandeep, Shimla

