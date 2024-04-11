IHM pupils felicitated at annual fest

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 10

Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh awarded meritorious students of the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) at ‘Udaan’, its 12th annual festival, here today.

The DC said IHM had given a distinct identity to the district at the international level in just a few years of its establishment as a number of IHM students were serving in international hotel chains.

IHM was established to provide the best training to students of the state, equipping them with skills to serve in internationally acclaimed hotels, he added.

He said the achievements the students of the institute encouraged others to join courses at IHM and make their futures bright.

Himachal Pradesh Technical University Dean Acharya Jaidev, while addressing the students, said they should not only aim to be job seekers, but also good entrepreneurs.

On the occasion, Puneet Thakur was awarded the best student award of the B.Sc. in hotel management course, and Ayush Sharma was awarded the best student.

Amit Kashiv was awarded as best student of Hospitality Club. In academics, Preeti bagged the first prize, Rohit Sharma the second, and Simran Shah the third.

From the Craft Course (food production), Anil Kumar was awarded the first position, while Akhil Kumar and Kishan Chand were awarded the second and third position, respectively.

In the Diploma (Food and Beverage) course, Tarsem was awarded the first position, while Parminder Thakur was awarded the second, and Vishal Thakur was awarded the third.

IHM Head of Department Puneet Banta said 100 per cent of the students of IHM had received campus placements. In last 14 years, 908 students of three-year degree course, 337 students of Craft Course (Food Production), and 247 students of Diploma (Food and Beverage) course had qualified from the institute, he said.

