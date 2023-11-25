Increasing paragliding mishaps at Bir Billing raise safety concerns

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 24

The rise in number of fatal mishaps during paragliding at Bir Billing in the past few months has raised a question mark over the safety and security of tourists and foreigners keen on the adventure sport as they are not well-versed with the geographical conditions here.

The failure of the state government to put in place a safety mechanism has made paragliding a risky affair at Bir Billing. The death of three pilots from Russia, Poland and Lucknow last month has brought a bad name to the adventurous sport.

Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that most pilots involved in the recent accidents were inexperienced. They had no knowledge of the difficult topography of the Dhauladhar hills and the fast-changing climate here. The failure on the part of the state agencies to verify their documents and equipment, apart from the experience, made the matter worse. In fact, gliders used by many of them did not meet the safety standards.

In tandem flights, no pilot adheres to the tariff fixed by the tourism department. Under such circumstances, the tourists are at the mercy of inexperienced pilots, who charge small amounts, but are also responsible for mishaps.

Officials of the Tourism Department, Baijnath, SDM and members of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), had held various meetings with the stakeholders in this regard. It was decided to enforce international SOPs laid down for paragliding. As per the SOPs, no inexperienced pilot could fly in solo or tandem flights. The BPA and the Tourism Department also sought the cooperation of other paragliding associations working at Bir Billing. “If safety parameters are properly followed by the pilots, the number of mishaps can come down drastically,” president of BPA Anurag Sharma said.

Naveen Sareen, who was the first to introduce paragliding in Billing in 1990, said; “Flying in high-altitude areas without the required experience can be dangerous. Most mishaps occur as pilots lack experience. The Tourism Department should either ban paragliding in the state or implement stricter rules,” he added.

