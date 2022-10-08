Indian Idol fame Nitin Kumar enthralls audience

Kullu, October 7
Indian Idol fame Nitin Kumar enthralled the audience during the second cultural evening of the Kullu Dasehra festival at Kala Kendra here yesterday. Punjabi singer Arshpreet Kaur also garnered a lot of applause with her performance.
Cultural teams from Bhutan and Manipur also showcased glimpses of their culture. Earlier, the event started with the auspicious sound of Surajmani’s ‘shehnai’. Then Surya Cultural party presented Kullvi Nati.
Neeru Chandni and Gopal Sharma’s presentation was also appreciated by the audience. Performances by Khub Ram, Lucky, Roop Singh, Anurag, Gopal Sharma, Param Dev, Rajni Thakur, Janak Raj and Tarun Kaushal were lauded by the gathering
Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Vice Chairman Ram Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg, SP Gurdev Chand Sharma and other dignitaries were also present.
