Induction programme held

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Jyoti Prakash addressed the students taking part in the induction programme at HPU Dharamsala Regional Centre on Friday. He said nation building is possible when students are imbibed with human values and nationalistic spirit. He exhorted students to adhere to high moral values which will not only help them attain success but also go a long way in building healthy society. Director Prof DP Verma welcomed the Pro Vice-Chancellor. Around 200 students participated in the programme.

‘School readiness’ workshop

A “school readiness” workshop to teach pre-primary kids to prepare for school was organised at Government Primary School, Ghanatti. The workshop, jointly organised by the Pratham Education Foundation and Shamlaghat DIET, laid focus on holistic development of children. Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi was the chief guest on the occasion. He said it was essential to ensure mental, emotional and physical growth of children but at the same time it was necessary to teach them to prepare themselves for school by equipping them with necessary social skills.

Skill fair at Tutikandi school

The week-long skill mela, organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Tutikandi, in Shimla concluded, on Friday. Principal of the school, Nitika Sharma, stressed on the need for learning skills to be able to be self-employed. A total of 30 students took part in the fair. The main thrust in the fair was to collect highly-inflammable pine needles from forests close to habitation and put them to use in various ways. “The main purpose is to prevent forest fires by removing these pine needles and then putting them to various uses,” said Sharma. Thrust was also laid on using various waste material to create useful objects such as pencil box, tiffin box, decoration pieces and rakhis.