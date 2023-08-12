Israeli woman injured while paragliding in Lahaul and Spiti

Mandi, August 11
A tourist from Israel was injured during paragliding at Gondhla village in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today. The pilot escaped unhurt.
Despite a complete ban on adventure sports across the state from July 15 to September 15, the norms were being flouted and paragliding activities were being carried out in Lahaul and Spiti, compromising the safety of tourists. The ban was imposed across the state during the rainy season and in view of public safety.
According to the police, a group of seven Israeli women came to Gondhla for paragliding today. Around 2.00 pm, an Israeli woman, Shirel Tamar Avni, took a flight along with pilot Kuldeep Kumar. However, during the take-off, both of them fell from a height of around 15 feet. While the tourist suffered backbone injuries, the pilot escaped unhurt. Shirel has taken to the Keylong district hospital for treatment. Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said action was being taken as per law. A case was registered and an investigation initiated.
