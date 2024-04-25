Mandi JBT teacher found drunk in school, parents lodge protest

Dipender Manta
Mandi, April 24
A JBT teacher posted at Government Primary School, Sovli, under Jainsla gram panchayat of Seraj block in Mandi district, was found taking classes allegedly in a drunken state today. Parents of students have demanded a stern action against teacher Khem Singh.
A guardian of a student visited the school and found the teacher in a classroom in a drunken state. He shot a video, which later went on viral on social media. In the video, the teacher is seen admitting that he comes to the school drunk sometimes.
Not the first time
Giri Raj, president of School Management Committee, said, “After a formal complaint against him was received in the first week of April, JBT teacher Khem Singh tendered an unconditional apology to the central head teacher on April 14 and promised that he will not visit school drunk in future. But he did not mend his ways and came to the school drunk again today.”
“We urge the Education Minister and the Education Department high-ups to order action against the teacher,” he added. Deputy Director, Elementary Education, Amarnath Rana did not pick his phone when The Tribune tried to contact him for his comments.
Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan said he would conduct an inquiry in the case and would take action accordingly.
