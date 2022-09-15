Kala Amb youth held for raping schoolgirl

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 14

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Nahan subdivision of Sirmaur district last evening.

The police arrested the accused, who hails from the Khairi area of Kala Amb. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against him. The victim was admitted to Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College and her condition is stated to be stable.

The crime reportedly took place in the Ranital area of Nahan town where the accused had rented a room. The girl’s parents took her to the hospital after she reported physical discomfort. The hospital staff informed the police about the crime. SP, Sirmaur, Omapati Jamwal said that the duo had become friendly on social media.