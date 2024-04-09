Kangana away, Jai Ram leads her campaign in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 8

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is leading the election campaign in favour of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut after she took a break from her election campaign in her parliamentary constituency Mandi. Kangana has left for Mumbai and will return to Mandi on April 10 and resume her election campaign from Kullu district a day after.

Today, Jai Ram Thakur held a meeting with party workers in his Seraj Assembly constituency and urged them to gear up the election campaign for Kangana at the grassroot level. The party high command has given responsibility to Jai Ram Thakur to work for victory of Kangana from Mandi seat.

Thakur said that the schemes worth crores had been initiated during the Narendra Modi’s tenure. The development works currently being undertaken are just the beginning. The complete picture will be seen in the third term of the Modi regime. Every countryman will benefit from the work done for public welfare by the Prime Minister. No section will remain untouched by the schemes of Modi.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jai Ram Thakur #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi #Mumbai