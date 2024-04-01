Kangana Ranaut hits out at Rahul Gandhi for accusing PM Modi for death of democracy

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta Mandi

Mandi, April 1

Actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, said Rahul Gandhi accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for the death of democracy is baseless. Perhaps Rahul Gandhi does not know the actual definition of democracy, she added.

Kangana was here on Monday to attend a party meet to chalk out a poll strategy with senior party leaders.

She said, “It is my first meeting with party workers where senior party leaders are making poll strategy. Our target is to win all four Lok Sabha seats from Himachal to ensure our contribution to achieve the target of over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Kangana added that voters of Mandi will give a befitting reply to the derogatory remarks of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against women of Mandi.

Today, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP MLAs of the Mandi district and other local BJP leaders held discussions on how to win the election.

Kangana said “political battle is tough, for which we need to work hard”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Democracy #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi