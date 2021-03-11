Kasauli gets 20 projects worth Rs 218 crore

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 4

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 20 projects worth about Rs 218 crore at Parwanoo in Kasauli today.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister announced a jal shakti division at Dharampur, a 20-bedded Sub-Divisional Ayurvedic Hospital at Garkhal, a veterinary dispensary at Gambarpul (Haripur), a veterinary dispensary at Bhojnagar and an Ayurvedic Health Centre at Parwanoo.

He said the posts of three doctor, two paramedical staff and six nurse would be created in 50-bedded hospital, Dharampur, besides creating six posts of doctor in ESI Hospital, Parwanoo.

He also announced that the police chowki, Bhojnagar, would be made permanent.

Thakur also laid the foundation stone Rs 5.18 crore double lane arch-bridge along with a footpath over Gamber khud on the Shalaghat-Arki-Kunihar-Barotiwala road.

He also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 104.03 crore water supply scheme that would benefit various villages of Kasauli.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, Chairperson, State Women Commission, Dr Daizy Thakur, Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh Pammi, former MLA KL Thakur, the DC and the SP were present.

CM: Greater Parwanoo Ind area on cards

The government is contemplating to develop Greater Parwanoo industrial area, the Chief Minister said after inaugurating the Parwanoo Industries Association’s Sadan at Parwanoo.

“The government is committed to making Himachal an industrial hub of the country and incentives are being provided to entrepreneurs. Efforts will be made to strengthen basic facilities in the area.” He appreciated the Parwanoo Industries Association for collecting about 1,000 units blood every year