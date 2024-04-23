Man held with 1.2 kg charas

Rampur, April 22
The police have recovered 1.229 kg of charas from a youth while checking a bus at Jabli in the Kumarsain area of Rampur police subdivision.
According to information, a Kumarsain police team was checking traffic on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5 on Sunday morning. Around 9.30 am, the police stopped a private bus at Jabli, which
was heading towards Shimla from Jeori.
The police seized charas from Hansraj, a resident of Koot in Rampur tehsil, and arrested him. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at Kumarsain police station. Rampur DSP Naresh Sharma said people involved in drug smuggling would be dealt with strictly.
