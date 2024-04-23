Man held with 1.2 kg charas

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 22

The police have recovered 1.229 kg of charas from a youth while checking a bus at Jabli in the Kumarsain area of Rampur police subdivision.

According to information, a Kumarsain police team was checking traffic on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5 on Sunday morning. Around 9.30 am, the police stopped a private bus at Jabli, which

was heading towards Shimla from Jeori.

The police seized charas from Hansraj, a resident of Koot in Rampur tehsil, and arrested him. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at Kumarsain police station. Rampur DSP Naresh Sharma said people involved in drug smuggling would be dealt with strictly.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla