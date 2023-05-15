 Manali MC fined Rs 15.30 lakh for Beas pollution : The Tribune India

Manali MC fined Rs 15.30 lakh for Beas pollution

Mountains of garbage at dumping sites to be cleared in urban areas, says official

Manali MC fined Rs 15.30 lakh for Beas pollution

An HPSPCB team found that dirt was getting mixed in the Beas from the garbage heap near Rangri in Manali. File photo



Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 14

The HP State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 15.30 lakh on the Manali Municipal Council (MC) for polluting the Beas.

An HPSPCB team visited the spot and found that dirt was getting mixed in the Beas from the garbage heap near Rangri. The HPSPCB imposed the fine after preparing a complete report and also directed the city council to make concrete arrangements to prevent the river from getting polluted.

The Manali garbage plant had started receiving waste in large quantities but it could not be treated properly. The garbage of Kullu and the Lahaul valley is also reaching Manali. Gradually, the dumping site turned into a mountain of garbage. The dirty water of the garbage is going directly into the Beas. Efforts have been made to prevent it by making a pit under the site, but to no avail.

Gopal Chand, director, Urban Development Department, who visited the dumping site in Manali yesterday, also reprimanded the authorities concerned regarding the negligence.

He said the dirty water containing garbage should not be mixed in the river water and for this, the city council should take appropriate steps as soon as possible.

Manali MC Executive Officer BR Negi said pits would be made and the waste water would be lifted by pumps and treated in a plant.

Chand, however, said the dumping sites would be vacated in the state’s urban areas, including Manali. He said the mountains of garbage would also be cleared. “Instructions have been given to all nagar panchayats, nagar parishads and municipal corporations in the state to ensure that such heaps do not come up in future. It’s a priority of the government and the department to clean the garbage heaps in cities,” he added.

The door-to-door collection of garbage has been started in almost all cities. The waste collected from houses is sent to the treatment plants. But, over the years, the waste could not be disposed of properly in the plants. Due to this, garbage mountains are now being formed in many cities.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Watch: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as she sings 'Ve Maahi' at their engagement

2
Nation

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

3
Nation

Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister

4
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

5
Jalandhar

AAP's newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

6
World

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

7
Chandigarh

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

8
Nation

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

9
Nation

After delivering Karnataka, Congress' strategist Sunil Kanugolu to look for victory in Madhya Pradesh

10
Nation

Trial likely to begin next month in actor Saif Ali Khan assault case of 2012

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

Observers to submit report | Name may be announced today

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Month-long campaign to start with PM’s mega rally on May 30

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Says EU must step in Indo-Pacific, cites supply chain const...

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

1986-batch IPS officer to head probe agency for two years


Cities

View All

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

AAP victory in LS byelection may see civic body poll being held soon

IMA faction accuses executive body of arbitrary decisions

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit excels with 99.6%

Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against ex-IAS officer

58,685 challans issued in 15 days in Noida; 1K vehicles seized

Man killed in Tilak Nagar house blaze

Married month ago, woman kills self

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end