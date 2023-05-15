Manali MC fined Rs 15.30 lakh for Beas pollution

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 14

The HP State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 15.30 lakh on the Manali Municipal Council (MC) for polluting the Beas.

An HPSPCB team visited the spot and found that dirt was getting mixed in the Beas from the garbage heap near Rangri. The HPSPCB imposed the fine after preparing a complete report and also directed the city council to make concrete arrangements to prevent the river from getting polluted.

The Manali garbage plant had started receiving waste in large quantities but it could not be treated properly. The garbage of Kullu and the Lahaul valley is also reaching Manali. Gradually, the dumping site turned into a mountain of garbage. The dirty water of the garbage is going directly into the Beas. Efforts have been made to prevent it by making a pit under the site, but to no avail.

Gopal Chand, director, Urban Development Department, who visited the dumping site in Manali yesterday, also reprimanded the authorities concerned regarding the negligence.

He said the dirty water containing garbage should not be mixed in the river water and for this, the city council should take appropriate steps as soon as possible.

Manali MC Executive Officer BR Negi said pits would be made and the waste water would be lifted by pumps and treated in a plant.

Chand, however, said the dumping sites would be vacated in the state’s urban areas, including Manali. He said the mountains of garbage would also be cleared. “Instructions have been given to all nagar panchayats, nagar parishads and municipal corporations in the state to ensure that such heaps do not come up in future. It’s a priority of the government and the department to clean the garbage heaps in cities,” he added.

The door-to-door collection of garbage has been started in almost all cities. The waste collected from houses is sent to the treatment plants. But, over the years, the waste could not be disposed of properly in the plants. Due to this, garbage mountains are now being formed in many cities.