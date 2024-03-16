Manali MC to shift street vendors to new market

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 15

The Municipal Council (MC), Manali, has constructed a vendor market at a cost of Rs 25 lakh for the convenience of street vendors. The MC will shift the street vendors to the market soon. It is expected that the new market will benefit nearly 40 vendors. Moreover, street vendors will not occupy footpaths after getting designated space.

Chaman Kapoor, president, MC, Manali, said the vendor market had been constructed in ward no. 5 of Manali to resolve the problems of street vendors. He said the street vendors were forced to make their both ends meet on footpaths, enduring the sun and rain for many years. He said at the new market, seating arrangements had been made for them. The MC president added that eligible vendors would be given space in the market.

“Every possible effort will be made to keep the city clean. Street vendors will be shifted to the new market after tiles are laid,” he said.

The MC chief said before the tourist season, a meeting would be convened with officials so that steps could be taken for the convenience of tourists. Efforts will also be made to keep the town clean, he added.

The MC had been taking action to clear encroachments on footpaths. However, encroachers again spring up on the footpaths of Mall Road, roads in Model Town and Gompa Road, which witness the heavy rush of tourists. Encroachments do not only cause inconvenience to pedestrians, but also lead to filth on the streets and footpaths.

Residents are of the view that despite several drives by the civic body, footpaths and streets are encroached upon, especially on Gompa Road and Mall Road. They alleged that there was collusion between encroachers and some higher-ups that is why they spring up time after time without any fear. They said the MC, along with the police, should maintain a strict vigil and remove such illegal encroachments, which are a nuisance for the public.

Rajesh, a resident said, “Manali is a famous tourist destination in the world and thousands of tourists reach here every year. If encroachments keep on flourishing, the place will be overcrowded and it will have an adverse impact on the tourism industry, which is a major source of livelihood of the masses in the region.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali