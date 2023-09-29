Mental healthcare service launched

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 28

In order to provide universal access to equitable, affordable and accessible mental health care online, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil today launched ‘Tele MANAS’, a comprehensive mental health care service, in the state today.

“The state has set up round the clock tele call centres in Public Private Participation (PPP) mode with counsellors appointed to receive calls from the patients and their attendants on the toll free number 14416 or 1800-891-4416,” the minister said, adding that initially there would be eight counsellors.

Focus on adolescent age groups The focus will be on adolescent age groups at school and college level, as the younger generation takes extra stress to perform better in academics. Dhani Ram Shandil, Health Minister

The Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (MANAS) was launched by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to cater to the people living in remote and under-served areas. The ‘Tele MANAS’ programme will be a two-tier system. Tier-1 will be a state Tele MANAS Cell with trained counsellors for online counselling. “Tier-2 will be physical consultation with psychiatrist at medical college or district level hospital, where patient will go directly or after referral call,” said Shandil.

He said a grant of Rs 1.06 crore has been provided by the Union government to start the services in the state. The Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences, Delhi, is assigned as the regional coordination centre for HP and will help in capacity building. Besides, the IGMC Shimla will be the mentoring institute for this programme and will help in developing state specific protocols and guidelines.

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences and the IIIT Bengaluru will provide technical support.

#Shimla